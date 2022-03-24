Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.50 price target on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Natural Gas Systems, Inc. is a development stage company formed to acquire and develop oil and gas fields and apply both conventional and specialized technology to accelerate production and develop incremental reserves, particularly in low permeability reservoirs amenable to lateral drilling technology. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Evolution Petroleum from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of EPM stock opened at $7.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.17 million, a PE ratio of -63.99 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Evolution Petroleum has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $8.17.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $22.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 million. Evolution Petroleum had a negative net margin of 8.88% and a positive return on equity of 14.47%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Evolution Petroleum will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Evolution Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Evolution Petroleum’s payout ratio is -363.60%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 6,173.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,661 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 9,507 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Evolution Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Evolution Petroleum during the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

About Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum Corp. is an oil and gas company. It develops and produces oil and gas reserves within known oil and gas resources utilizing technology onshore in the United States. The company holds interests in the Carbon Dioxide enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana’s Delhi Field. Evolution Petroleum was founded by Robert Stevens Herlin and Laird Q.

