Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Stock Holdings Lowered by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group lowered its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 824 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 609.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 617 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 412 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

EXPD stock traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $103.87. 703,347 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,397,512. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.37 and a 52-week high of $137.80. The company has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.61 and its 200-day moving average is $119.10.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.64. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 43.96%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXPD shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.67.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

