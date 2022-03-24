Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.53 and last traded at $19.63. Approximately 214 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 332,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.27.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Expensify from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Expensify in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Expensify from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Expensify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Expensify in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Expensify presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.83.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.41.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Expensify in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Expensify during the 4th quarter worth $197,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expensify during the 4th quarter worth $197,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Expensify during the 4th quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expensify during the 4th quarter worth $327,000. 16.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

