Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.79), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Exscientia stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.39. 1,254 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80. Exscientia has a one year low of $11.10 and a one year high of $30.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exscientia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exscientia in the 4th quarter worth about $712,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exscientia in the 4th quarter worth about $1,519,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exscientia in the 4th quarter worth about $1,976,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Exscientia in the 4th quarter worth about $4,056,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exscientia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Exscientia plc is an AI-driven pharmatech company. It involved in discovering, designing and developing drugs. Exscientia plc is based in OXFORD, England.

