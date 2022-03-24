Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Bought by Virtue Capital Management LLC

Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 7.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,881,153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,116,523,000 after buying an additional 562,791 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 68.1% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 442 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 10.7% in the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 5,595 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 104.2% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter valued at about $139,000. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $160.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.63.

In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total value of $11,514,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $96.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,306,816. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.16. The firm has a market cap of $58.67 billion, a PE ratio of 140.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.73. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.00 and a fifty-two week high of $155.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 276.47%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

