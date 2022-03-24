Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Acquires 112 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 105.3% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter worth $36,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter worth $42,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 35.3% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.58.

DUK stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $107.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,128,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $93.40 and a twelve month high of $108.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.94. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.92%.

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $43,388.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total transaction of $129,116.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,976 shares of company stock worth $3,133,715 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

