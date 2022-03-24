Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 53.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 9.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,810,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $804,494,000 after acquiring an additional 422,538 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.5% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,629,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $606,887,000 after acquiring an additional 87,817 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,942,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $324,762,000 after acquiring an additional 243,023 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,822,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $304,724,000 after acquiring an additional 68,748 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,546,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $257,873,000 after acquiring an additional 49,471 shares during the period. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JBHT stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $210.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,810. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.30. The company has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.05. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.11 and a fifty-two week high of $218.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.29. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 22.41%.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $343,010.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 5,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $1,056,289.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,563,251. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JBHT. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $213.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.72.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

