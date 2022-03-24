Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,970,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,696,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $533,563,000 after buying an additional 190,768 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $1.30 on Thursday, hitting $130.20. 319,938 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,169,936. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $137.84 and its 200 day moving average is $143.95. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $128.34 and a 52-week high of $155.12.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

