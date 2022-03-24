Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Lowers Position in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 320.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 401.8% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in ArcelorMittal by 299.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 475.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 5,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

MT stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.46. 241,834 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,635,713. The company has a market capitalization of $31.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.62. ArcelorMittal has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $37.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.47.

ArcelorMittal ( NYSE:MT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.32. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 31.46%. The business had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from ArcelorMittal’s previous annual dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. ArcelorMittal’s payout ratio is 1.86%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MT shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from €47.00 ($51.65) to €45.00 ($49.45) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. AlphaValue raised shares of ArcelorMittal to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ArcelorMittal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.98.

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

