Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Purchases 1,049 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXEL. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 6.7% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 202,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 12,723 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 49.2% during the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 69,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 22,739 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,907,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $674,514,000 after purchasing an additional 612,104 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Exelixis by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 3,432,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,556,000 after acquiring an additional 508,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Exelixis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $770,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

EXEL traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.66. 10,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,278,265. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $25.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.77.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.22. Exelixis had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $451.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.17 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stelios Papadopoulos sold 84,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $1,653,113.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 183,816 shares of company stock valued at $3,535,034. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

