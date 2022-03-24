Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Raises Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 193.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $66.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,027,455. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $60.74 and a twelve month high of $79.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.25 and a 200-day moving average of $72.13.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

