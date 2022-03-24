Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Raises Stake in Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating) by 60.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in TIM were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of TIM by 148.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TIM by 85.1% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 6,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in TIM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in TIM by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 18,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 6,693 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in TIM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

TIMB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TIM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised TIM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of NYSE:TIMB traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $14.28. The company had a trading volume of 22,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,211. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Tim S.A. has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $14.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.68 and a 200 day moving average of $11.81. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.72.

TIM SA (Brazil) engages in providing mobile telephony, internet, and media telecommunication services. It offers modem, tablet, cell phone, and ultra fixed broadband. The company was founded on March 9, 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

