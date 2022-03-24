Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Sells 155 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC decreased its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,257 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,260,338 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,380,486,000 after purchasing an additional 908,866 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,953,802 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,177,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958,477 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,084,784 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $912,024,000 after acquiring an additional 381,189 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Applied Materials by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,930,298 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $892,136,000 after acquiring an additional 747,990 shares during the period. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 6,067,153 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $781,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995,539 shares during the period. 77.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $133.03. 72,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,756,215. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $117.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.41. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.39 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.62% and a net margin of 27.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.35%.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, March 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.66.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

