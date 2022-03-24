Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Trims Stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 83.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,067 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,478 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HDB. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 21,665 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 182.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,980,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,817,000 after purchasing an additional 104,859 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 30,241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HDB traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.34. The stock had a trading volume of 9,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,268. The company has a market cap of $110.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.80 and its 200-day moving average is $68.68. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52 week low of $54.25 and a 52 week high of $81.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 16.05%. As a group, analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

