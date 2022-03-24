Financial Analysis: LiveRamp (NASDAQ:RAMP) versus So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY)

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY – Get Rating) and LiveRamp (NASDAQ:RAMP – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares So-Young International and LiveRamp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio So-Young International $198.47 million 1.17 $890,000.00 $0.08 27.38 LiveRamp $443.03 million 5.81 -$90.27 million ($0.56) -67.48

So-Young International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LiveRamp. LiveRamp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than So-Young International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

So-Young International has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LiveRamp has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for So-Young International and LiveRamp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score So-Young International 0 0 1 0 3.00 LiveRamp 0 0 0 0 N/A

So-Young International currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 316.67%. Given So-Young International’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe So-Young International is more favorable than LiveRamp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.0% of So-Young International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.1% of LiveRamp shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of LiveRamp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares So-Young International and LiveRamp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets So-Young International 3.51% 2.32% 1.76% LiveRamp -7.37% 0.09% 0.08%

Summary

So-Young International beats LiveRamp on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

So-Young International Company Profile (Get Rating)

So-Young International, Inc. engages in discovering, evaluating and reserving medical aesthetic services. Its business model comprises of three components: Content and its distribution through major social media networks and targeted media platforms in China; Social community characterized by signature user-generated content and; Online reservation services for medical aesthetic treatment. The company was founded by Jin Xing and Yu Tao in March 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

LiveRamp Company Profile (Get Rating)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc., a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions. It serves financial, insurance and investment services, retail, automotive, telecommunications, high tech, consumer packaged goods, healthcare, travel, entertainment, non-profit, and government industries. The company was formerly known as Acxiom Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. in October 2018. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

