FireAngel Safety Technology Group (LON:FA) Stock Price Up 0.4%

FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc (LON:FA – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 10.75 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 10.65 ($0.14). 26,998 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.61 ($0.14).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of FireAngel Safety Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

The stock has a market capitalization of £18.86 million and a PE ratio of -1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 13.47 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 14.83.

FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells home safety products and accessories in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers smoke and carbon monoxide (CO) detectors and accessories under the Fire Angel, Fire Angel Connected, Fire Angel Specification, FireAngel Pro Connected, AngelEye, and Pace Sensors brands, as well as CO sensors.

