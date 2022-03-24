First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Announces Earnings Results

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Advantage updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
First Advantage stock opened at $18.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.66. First Advantage has a 52-week low of $14.76 and a 52-week high of $24.73.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of First Advantage from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America started coverage on First Advantage in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First Advantage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.94.
About First Advantage (Get Rating)
First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.
