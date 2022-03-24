First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Announces Earnings Results

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Advantage updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

First Advantage stock opened at $18.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.66. First Advantage has a 52-week low of $14.76 and a 52-week high of $24.73.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of First Advantage from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America started coverage on First Advantage in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First Advantage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Advantage by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,157,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,470 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in First Advantage by 123.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 858,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,355,000 after purchasing an additional 474,339 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Advantage by 243.7% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 653,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,447,000 after purchasing an additional 463,541 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Advantage by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,410,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,898,000 after purchasing an additional 408,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Advantage by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 938,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,861,000 after purchasing an additional 391,619 shares during the last quarter. 95.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Advantage (Get Rating)

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.

