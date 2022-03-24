First Colombia Gold (OTCMKTS:FCGD) versus Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Head to Head Contrast

First Colombia Gold (OTCMKTS:FCGD – Get Rating) and Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for First Colombia Gold and Centerra Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Colombia Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Centerra Gold 0 5 4 0 2.44

Centerra Gold has a consensus price target of $11.88, suggesting a potential upside of 21.17%. Given Centerra Gold’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Centerra Gold is more favorable than First Colombia Gold.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36.1% of Centerra Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of First Colombia Gold shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Colombia Gold and Centerra Gold’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Colombia Gold N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Centerra Gold $900.14 million 3.23 -$381.77 million ($1.30) -7.54

First Colombia Gold has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Centerra Gold.

Profitability

This table compares First Colombia Gold and Centerra Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Colombia Gold N/A N/A N/A Centerra Gold -35.49% 10.00% 7.69%

Summary

Centerra Gold beats First Colombia Gold on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Colombia Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Colombia Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, and advancement of natural resource, energy, and real estate projects. Its project portfolio includes Boulder Hill Gold and South Idaho Silver. The company was founded on September 5, 1997 and is headquartered in Memphis, TN.

Centerra Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Centerra Gold Inc., a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its principal projects include the 100% owned the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

