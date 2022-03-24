First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.45 Million

Equities analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) will announce $29.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Internet Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $30.10 million and the lowest is $28.80 million. First Internet Bancorp reported sales of $28.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will report full-year sales of $138.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $136.20 million to $140.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $169.10 million, with estimates ranging from $164.10 million to $174.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow First Internet Bancorp.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.45 million. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 28.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on INBK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com raised First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on First Internet Bancorp from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of First Internet Bancorp stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.96. 39 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,379. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.68. First Internet Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.05 and a 52-week high of $53.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $435.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is 4.98%.

In other news, CEO David B. Becker purchased 16,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.50 per share, for a total transaction of $725,973.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerry L. Williams sold 1,702 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $85,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INBK. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 139.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 73.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

