First Pacific (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) Shares Down 1.5%

First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.93 and last traded at $1.99. 19,073 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 41,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.02.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.89.

About First Pacific (OTCMKTS:FPAFY)

First Pacific Company Limited, an investment management and holding company, engages in the consumer food products, telecommunications, infrastructure, and natural resources businesses in the Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers a range of telecommunications and digital services, including fiber optic backbone, and fixed line and mobile networks.

