First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Holdings Lifted by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AIRR. Morgan Stanley grew its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 19.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 888,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,429,000 after purchasing an additional 142,042 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 32.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 10,692 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 91,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ AIRR opened at $42.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.16. First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF has a one year low of $37.66 and a one year high of $47.99.

