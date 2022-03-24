First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at Barclays

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Barclays from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 41.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup upgraded First Watch Restaurant Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $24.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Cowen cut their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.64.

Shares of FWRG traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,452. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.25. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $11.57 and a 52-week high of $25.46.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter worth about $19,104,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,531,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,732,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,455,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,405,000. Institutional investors own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is a daytime dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. It offers pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like the Quinoa Power Bowl(R), Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is based in BRADENTON, Fla.

