Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.700-$1.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.79 billion-$3.86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.82 billion.

FLS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.26. 7,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,572,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.09. Flowserve has a 1 year low of $28.15 and a 1 year high of $44.39.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $919.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.08 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Flowserve will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.47%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FLS shares. Mizuho upgraded Flowserve from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Flowserve from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Flowserve from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flowserve from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.43.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLS. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Flowserve in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Flowserve by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 12,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 4,262 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Flowserve by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Flowserve by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Flowserve in the 4th quarter worth approximately $801,000. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

