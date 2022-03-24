Fortis (NYSE:FTS) vs. Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY) Head to Head Comparison

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) and Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fortis and Biotricity’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortis $7.54 billion 3.01 $1.03 billion $2.06 23.20 Biotricity N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Fortis has higher revenue and earnings than Biotricity.

Risk & Volatility

Fortis has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biotricity has a beta of 2.33, suggesting that its stock price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Fortis and Biotricity, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortis 2 9 1 0 1.92 Biotricity 0 0 5 0 3.00

Fortis currently has a consensus target price of $59.27, suggesting a potential upside of 24.00%. Biotricity has a consensus target price of $6.40, suggesting a potential upside of 168.91%. Given Biotricity’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Biotricity is more favorable than Fortis.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.4% of Fortis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Biotricity shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Fortis and Biotricity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortis 13.18% 6.43% 2.16% Biotricity N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Fortis beats Biotricity on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fortis (Get Rating)

Fortis, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in energy generation and distribution. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment is composed of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean. The Non-Regulated segment consists of energy Infrastructure, which is primarily comprised of long-term contracted generation assets in British Columbia and Belize, and a gas storage facility in British Columbia, and Corporate & Other includes expenses and revenue items not specifically related to business opera

About Biotricity (Get Rating)

Biotricity, Inc. is a medical technology company, which is focused on biometric data monitoring solutions. It is also involved in delivering remote monitoring solutions to the medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, with a focus on diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses. The firm’s FDA-approved Bioflux MCT technology is comprised of monitoring device and software components, which are made available to the market to assess, establish and develop sales processes, and market dynamics. The company was founded by Waqaas Al-Siddiq and Peter McGoldrick on August 29, 2012 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

