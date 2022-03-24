Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Freedom Holding Corp. is a financial services holding company conducting retail financial brokerage, investment counseling, securities trading, investment banking and underwriting services through its subsidiaries. It operates primarily in Kazakhstan, Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Ukraine and Cyprus. Freedom Holding Corp., formerly knonw as BMB Munai Inc., is headquartered in Almaty, Kazakhstan. “

Freedom stock opened at $60.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.23. Freedom has a one year low of $42.03 and a one year high of $72.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.79.

Freedom ( NASDAQ:FRHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $145.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.42 million. Freedom had a net margin of 50.76% and a return on equity of 82.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freedom will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Freedom in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Freedom in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Freedom by 14.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Freedom by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Freedom by 37.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Freedom

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; Margin Lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; and investment research services.

