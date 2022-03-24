Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 24th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0632 per share on Monday, April 18th. This represents a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Freehold Royalties’s previous dividend of $0.05.

FRHLF stock opened at $11.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.59. Freehold Royalties has a 12-month low of $5.58 and a 12-month high of $12.31.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FRHLF shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$15.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.90.

Freehold Royalties Ltd. operates as a dividend-paying oil and gas royalty company. The firm engages in acquiring and managing oil and gas royalties. Its production comes from royalty assets, which include mineral title and gross overriding royalties. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

