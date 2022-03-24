FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Announces Earnings Results

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. FreightCar America had a negative net margin of 28.95% and a negative return on equity of 3,048.14%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS.

Shares of RAIL stock opened at $5.83 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.16. The firm has a market cap of $92.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.22. FreightCar America has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $8.63.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of FreightCar America by 119.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 407,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 222,306 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of FreightCar America by 3,303.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 296,425 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FreightCar America by 30.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 30,664 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of FreightCar America by 3.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 90,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FreightCar America in the third quarter worth $289,000. 73.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FreightCar America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 19th.

About FreightCar America (Get Rating)

FreightCar America, Inc engages in the manufacture of railcars and railcar components. It operates through the Manufacturing and Corporate and Other segments. The Manufacturing segment includes new railcar manufacturing, used railcar sales, railcar leasing and major railcar rebuilds. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on the sales of parts.

