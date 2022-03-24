FT CBOE VEST GROWTH-100 (NYSEARCA:QJUN) Stock Price Down 1%

FT CBOE VEST GROWTH-100 (NYSEARCA:QJUN – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.54 and last traded at $20.54. Approximately 110,593 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 477% from the average daily volume of 19,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.74.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.74.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FT CBOE VEST GROWTH-100 stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in FT CBOE VEST GROWTH-100 (NYSEARCA:QJUN – Get Rating) by 145.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,303 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,059 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in FT CBOE VEST GROWTH-100 were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

