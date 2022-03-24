Fulcrum Therapeutics (FULC) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FULC) in the last few weeks:
- 3/8/2022 – Fulcrum Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on rare diseases. Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “
- 3/7/2022 – Fulcrum Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/7/2022 – Fulcrum Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on rare diseases. Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “
- 3/4/2022 – Fulcrum Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at HC Wainwright. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/3/2022 – Fulcrum Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 3/3/2022 – Fulcrum Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $46.00 to $42.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:FULC opened at $18.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $749.75 million, a PE ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.23. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.85 and a fifty-two week high of $33.10.
Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.15. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 421.89% and a negative return on equity of 47.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.
