Fulcrum Therapeutics (FULC) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FULC) in the last few weeks:

3/8/2022 – Fulcrum Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on rare diseases. Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

3/7/2022 – Fulcrum Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

3/7/2022 – Fulcrum Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on rare diseases. Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

3/4/2022 – Fulcrum Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at HC Wainwright. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Fulcrum Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/3/2022 – Fulcrum Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $46.00 to $42.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FULC opened at $18.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $749.75 million, a PE ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.23. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.85 and a fifty-two week high of $33.10.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.15. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 421.89% and a negative return on equity of 47.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,272 shares during the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

