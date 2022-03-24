Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.750-$1.910 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.24 billion-$1.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.04 billion.

NASDAQ FNKO traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $888.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.23. Funko has a twelve month low of $15.28 and a twelve month high of $27.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.75.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $336.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.49 million. Funko had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 18.00%. Funko’s quarterly revenue was up 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Funko will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Funko from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Funko from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Funko from $34.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Funko presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.74.

In related news, Director Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 712,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $14,356,698.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian Richard Mariotti sold 106,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $2,155,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,540,316 shares of company stock worth $29,549,199. 14.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNKO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Funko by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,929,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,265,000 after purchasing an additional 191,425 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Funko by 160.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,087,000 after buying an additional 176,358 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Funko by 25.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 871,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,861,000 after buying an additional 173,932 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Funko by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 431,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,108,000 after buying an additional 133,203 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Funko by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 431,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,117,000 after buying an additional 102,618 shares during the period. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

