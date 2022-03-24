Fury Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) Shares Up 4.2%

Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG – Get Rating) shares shot up 4.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.70 and last traded at $0.70. 251,064 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 410,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.
Fury Gold Mines Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG)
Fury Gold Mines Ltd. is junior exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. It holds interest in Committee Bay, Gibson MacQuoid, and Homestake Ridge projects. The company was founded on June 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
