FY2022 Earnings Estimate for NIKE, Inc. Issued By Truist Financial (NYSE:NKE)

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) – Analysts at Truist Financial lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of NIKE in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 21st. Truist Financial analyst B. Reed now anticipates that the footwear maker will post earnings per share of $3.80 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.75. Truist Financial also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

NKE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on NIKE from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on NIKE from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.86.

NIKE stock opened at $133.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.97. NIKE has a 1-year low of $116.75 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.03.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.94%.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $14,639,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NKE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NIKE by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,964,963 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $14,994,459,000 after buying an additional 298,848 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in NIKE by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,598,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,433,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,270 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,647,237 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,579,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,707 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,444,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,564,786,000 after acquiring an additional 601,940 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,678,912,000 after acquiring an additional 543,451 shares during the period. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

