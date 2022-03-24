FY2022 EPS Estimates for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:BBVA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note issued on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Creelan-Sandf now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.85. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s FY2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

BBVA has been the topic of several other reports. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from €7.30 ($8.02) to €6.20 ($6.81) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.20 ($5.71) to €5.40 ($5.93) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €7.00 ($7.69) to €7.30 ($8.02) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.61.

Shares of BBVA stock opened at $5.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.26. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 1 year low of $4.76 and a 1 year high of $7.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 8.63%.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a $0.2611 dividend. This is a positive change from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBVA. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 46,360,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $272,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815,913 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,299,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,225,000 after acquiring an additional 651,906 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,784,932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,958,000 after acquiring an additional 325,303 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,600,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,908,000 after acquiring an additional 292,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 9.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,675,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,220,000 after acquiring an additional 322,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile (Get Rating)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.