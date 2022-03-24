FY2024 EPS Estimates for Entergy Corporation Raised by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:ETR)

Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for Entergy in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the utilities provider will earn $7.15 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.13.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Entergy had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Vertical Research lowered shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.33.

NYSE:ETR opened at $110.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.62. Entergy has a 12-month low of $96.80 and a 12-month high of $115.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Entergy by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,965,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,911,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,571 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,028,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,354,989,000 after buying an additional 1,758,132 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Entergy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,213,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,263,219,000 after purchasing an additional 84,065 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Entergy by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,152,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,030,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Entergy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,558,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $738,762,000 after purchasing an additional 27,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 4,500 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.93, for a total transaction of $503,685.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 5,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.85, for a total value of $559,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,785 shares of company stock worth $2,927,944 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Entergy’s payout ratio is 72.92%.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

