G. Clive Newall Sells 43,949 Shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Stock

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Rating) Director G. Clive Newall sold 43,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.00, for a total value of C$1,845,805.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,193,461 shares in the company, valued at C$92,122,729.85.

G. Clive Newall also recently made the following trade(s):

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

On Monday, March 21st, G. Clive Newall sold 50,772 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.00, for a total value of C$2,132,424.00.

TSE:FM opened at C$41.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$28.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.46, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$35.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$30.39. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$20.67 and a 1 year high of C$42.85.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.53%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FM. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays cut First Quantum Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a C$23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut First Quantum Minerals to a “hold” rating and set a C$42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. CIBC lifted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$36.32.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.