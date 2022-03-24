Gaj Finance (GAJ) Price Up 17.5% Over Last 7 Days

Gaj Finance (GAJ) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 24th. One Gaj Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0143 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gaj Finance has a market capitalization of $27,779.30 and approximately $111.00 worth of Gaj Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Gaj Finance has traded up 17.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00047891 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,128.02 or 0.07119455 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,999.51 or 1.00144075 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00044363 BTC.

Gaj Finance Coin Profile

Gaj Finance’s total supply is 1,941,413 coins. Gaj Finance’s official Twitter account is @gaj_finance

Buying and Selling Gaj Finance

