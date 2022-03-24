GameStop (NYSE:GME) Shares Up 4.6% Following Insider Buying Activity

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 4.6% during trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $98.54 and last traded at $98.54. 6,851 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,207,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.20.

Specifically, Director Ryan Cohen bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $101.76 per share, for a total transaction of $10,176,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Diana Saadeh-Jajeh sold 743 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $92,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush decreased their price target on GameStop from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Ascendiant Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and issued a $146.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of GameStop in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.61 and a 200-day moving average of $155.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.17 and a beta of -1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($2.70). GameStop had a negative return on equity of 22.15% and a negative net margin of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in GameStop by 1,030.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in GameStop by 275.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in GameStop in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in GameStop in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in GameStop by 103.9% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 5,057 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.05% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and subscription cards.

