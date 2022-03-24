Gamma Communications plc (GAMA) to Issue Dividend of GBX 8.80 on June 23rd

Gamma Communications plc (LON:GAMA – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.80 ($0.12) per share on Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Gamma Communications’s previous dividend of $4.40. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON GAMA opened at GBX 1,334 ($17.56) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,510.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,701.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99. Gamma Communications has a 12-month low of GBX 1,293.90 ($17.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,350 ($30.94).

About Gamma Communications

Gamma Communications plc provides communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized business. It offers strategic services, such as collaboration, cloud PBX, SIP trunking, inbound call control, and network services; enabling services, including ethernet, broadband, and mobile; and traditional call and line services.

