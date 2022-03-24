Gamma Communications plc (GAMA) to Issue Dividend of GBX 8.80 on June 23rd

Gamma Communications plc (LON:GAMA – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.80 ($0.12) per share on Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Gamma Communications’s previous dividend of $4.40. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of LON GAMA opened at GBX 1,334 ($17.56) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,510.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,701.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99. Gamma Communications has a 12-month low of GBX 1,293.90 ($17.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,350 ($30.94).
About Gamma Communications
