GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. GAN had a negative return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 22.62%. The business had revenue of $30.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 242.7% compared to the same quarter last year. GAN updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ GAN opened at $4.81 on Thursday. GAN has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $25.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.23 and a 200-day moving average of $10.35. The company has a market cap of $202.94 million, a P/E ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.46.

GAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northland Securities downgraded GAN from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on GAN from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley lowered their price target on GAN from $26.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GAN. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of GAN by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GAN during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of GAN by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 18,105 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in GAN during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $314,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in GAN by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 141,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 29,049 shares in the last quarter. 47.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GAN Company Profile

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

