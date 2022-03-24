GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. GAN had a negative return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 22.62%. The business had revenue of $30.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 242.7% compared to the same quarter last year. GAN updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
NASDAQ GAN opened at $4.81 on Thursday. GAN has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $25.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.23 and a 200-day moving average of $10.35. The company has a market cap of $202.94 million, a P/E ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.46.
GAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northland Securities downgraded GAN from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on GAN from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley lowered their price target on GAN from $26.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.40.
GAN Company Profile (Get Rating)
Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
