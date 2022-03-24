GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Craig Hallum from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GAN. Zacks Investment Research raised GAN from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Northland Securities downgraded GAN from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on GAN from $26.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:GAN opened at $4.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $202.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.46. GAN has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $25.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.23 and a 200 day moving average of $10.35.

GAN ( NASDAQ:GAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.10). GAN had a negative return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 22.62%. The business had revenue of $30.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 242.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GAN will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in GAN in the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in GAN in the 2nd quarter valued at about $291,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in GAN by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in GAN by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 741,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,019,000 after acquiring an additional 284,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in GAN by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 47,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,829 shares during the last quarter. 47.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

