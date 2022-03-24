GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. GDS had a negative return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. GDS’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. GDS updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:GDS opened at $42.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.47 and a beta of 1.00. GDS has a fifty-two week low of $19.83 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.83.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on GDS from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded GDS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded GDS to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut GDS from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.67.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDS. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of GDS by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 4,286 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of GDS by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of GDS by 1,029.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 28,479 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of GDS by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 172,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,122,000 after acquiring an additional 42,637 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GDS by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 188,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,882,000 after acquiring an additional 91,094 shares during the period. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

