Genaro Network Price Hits $0.0161 on Major Exchanges (GNX)

Genaro Network (GNX) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. During the last week, Genaro Network has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Genaro Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0161 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Genaro Network has a total market cap of $10.46 million and $589,510.00 worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Genaro Network

Genaro Network (CRYPTO:GNX) is a coin. It launched on September 27th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins. Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genaro Network’s official website is genaro.network . Genaro Network’s official message board is medium.com/genaro-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Genaro Network is an Ethereum-based storage network, providing blockchain developers a one-stop solution to deploy smart contracts and store data simultaneously. One of the major components of the Hub is the Genaro Accelerator, a resident incubation and acceleration platform that supports the creation of the DAPPS that utilize the Genaro Network. It provides mentorship, technical expertise, marketing support, and community funding to allow the teams and projects to grow. GNX is an ERC20 token that powers Genaro Network. “

