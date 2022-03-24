General Electric (NYSE:GE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.800-$3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.340. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have commented on GE. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $119.60.

NYSE:GE traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $94.12. 5,322,215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,774,883. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.06. The company has a market cap of $103.47 billion, a PE ratio of -15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.96. General Electric has a 12-month low of $85.29 and a 12-month high of $116.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 282.1% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,891 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 11,732 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 159.3% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,309 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 11,862 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,779 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,974 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. 70.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

