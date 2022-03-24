GFT Technologies (ETR:GFT) PT Set at €49.00 by Berenberg Bank

GFT Technologies (ETR:GFT – Get Rating) has been given a €49.00 ($53.85) target price by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.01% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of GFT stock opened at €44.95 ($49.40) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.85, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.12. GFT Technologies has a fifty-two week low of €14.40 ($15.82) and a fifty-two week high of €47.50 ($52.20). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €42.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is €38.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.51.

GFT Technologies SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation services. The company operates in two segments, Americas, UK & APAC; and Continental Europe. It offers consulting on the development and realization of IT strategies, development of bespoke IT solutions, implementation of sector-specific software, and maintenance and development of business-critical IT solutions.

