Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) Director Andrew M. Cohn Acquires 7,283 Shares

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Rating) Director Andrew M. Cohn acquired 7,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $116,528.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of GWRS stock opened at $15.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $360.12 million, a P/E ratio of 93.53, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Global Water Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.38 and a 1-year high of $21.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.26.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.025 dividend. This is an increase from Global Water Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 170.59%.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Global Water Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 19th.
About Global Water Resources
Global Water Resources, Inc engages in the operation and management of water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities. It also distributes recycled water throughout the communities through a separate system of pipes. The company was founded by Trevor T. Hill and William S. Levine on September 24, 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.
