Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) Director Andrew M. Cohn Acquires 7,283 Shares

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Rating) Director Andrew M. Cohn acquired 7,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $116,528.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of GWRS stock opened at $15.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $360.12 million, a P/E ratio of 93.53, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Global Water Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.38 and a 1-year high of $21.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.26.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.025 dividend. This is an increase from Global Water Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 170.59%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GWRS. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 303,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,179,000 after buying an additional 65,580 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Global Water Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $579,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 671,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,489,000 after buying an additional 29,100 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Water Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $465,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 14,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Global Water Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 19th.

Global Water Resources, Inc engages in the operation and management of water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities. It also distributes recycled water throughout the communities through a separate system of pipes. The company was founded by Trevor T. Hill and William S. Levine on September 24, 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

