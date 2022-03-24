Global X China Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:KEJI) Shares Up 1.7%

Global X China Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:KEJI – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.70 and last traded at $14.70. 656 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.46.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.57.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Global X China Innovation ETF by 1,247.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Global X China Innovation ETF by 37.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 8,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Global X China Innovation ETF by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 73,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 21,158 shares during the last quarter.

