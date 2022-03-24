GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.13

GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.13 and traded as high as $1.26. GlycoMimetics shares last traded at $1.26, with a volume of 150,150 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com raised GlycoMimetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.08.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.13 and a 200-day moving average of $1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.85.

GlycoMimetics ( NASDAQ:GLYC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that GlycoMimetics, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLYC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 112,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 5,856 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 12,158 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 366,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 13,561 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 23,510 shares during the last quarter. 57.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

