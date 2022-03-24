GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Receives $65.29 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.88.

GMS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised GMS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. StockNews.com downgraded GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on GMS from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised GMS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on GMS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 36,713 shares of GMS stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,996,820.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in GMS by 2,218.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 6,457 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in GMS by 50.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 233,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,224,000 after buying an additional 78,657 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in GMS by 24.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 8,031 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in GMS in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in GMS by 122.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 37,638 shares during the period. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GMS traded down $3.55 on Thursday, hitting $51.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,340. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 2.00. GMS has a one year low of $37.16 and a one year high of $61.79.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.74. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 31.14% and a net margin of 5.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GMS will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceiling products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

