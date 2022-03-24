Gold Poker Price Hits $0.0026 on Exchanges (GPKR)

Gold Poker (GPKR) traded up 116.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 24th. One Gold Poker coin can now be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Gold Poker has a total market cap of $13,738.12 and approximately $22.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Gold Poker has traded 539.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002278 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00048169 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,082.96 or 0.07017981 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,854.67 or 0.99829950 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00044427 BTC.

Gold Poker Profile

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gold Poker’s official website is gold-poker.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gold Poker is a decentralized open-source cryptocurrency focused on instant private transactions with near-zero transaction fees. The online poker industry is relatively young, and Gold Poker team’s focal point is to overwhelmingly witness an uptick in interactivity between cryptocurrency and the online poker industry. “

Buying and Selling Gold Poker

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gold Poker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gold Poker using one of the exchanges listed above.

