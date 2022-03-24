Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN – Get Rating) (TSE:AUM) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Golden Minerals had a negative return on equity of 47.04% and a negative net margin of 33.26%.

Golden Minerals stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,407. The company has a market capitalization of $94.25 million, a PE ratio of -19.33 and a beta of 1.07. Golden Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $0.83.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Golden Minerals stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN – Get Rating) (TSE:AUM) by 1,133.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 264,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 243,413 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Golden Minerals worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Golden Minerals in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golden Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

About Golden Minerals (Get Rating)

Golden Minerals Co is a precious metals junior gold-silver producer company. It focuses on a portfolio of precious metals projects which includes Velardeña Properties and Rodeo gold project in Durango State, Mexico; El Quevar silver project in Salta province of Argentina; Yoquivo gold-silver district-scale project in Chihuahua, Mexico; Sand Canyon gold-silver project in northwestern Nevada; and additional traditional silver-producing projects in the areas of Mexico.

